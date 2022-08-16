Sources ID suspect killed in MDPD shootout; was pulled over by S. Fla. officer 1 week prior

The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man from Michigan, sources tell Local 10 News.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man killed by Miami-Dade police officers in a Monday night shootout that left one officer critically wounded was a 32-year-old man last known to be living in Georgia, sources tell Local 10 News.

The series of events that ended in Jeremy Willie Horton being shot and killed by police after allegedly opening fire on officers in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood began a few hours before and nearly 20 miles north, at a Dania Beach convenience store.

According to the clerk at the 9-11 convenience store, at Dania Beach Boulevard and Southeast Fifth Avenue, Horton, a Michigan native whose last known address was in Lithia Springs, Ga., walked in just after 3 p.m. and held him up at gunpoint. The clerk said he was able to snap a photo of the suspect’s car, just as he took off with close to $1,000 in cash.

The clerk did not wish to be identified out of concern for his safety.

MDPD officers in the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail then spotted that car in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 62nd Street, where the suspect soon managed to get away, striking several police cars. That’s where a Local 10 News crew spotted the vehicle take off before Horton was shot and killed by police just a few blocks away.

Horton has a lengthy criminal background, dating back to 2012, with charges of fraud, cruelty to children, assault, battery and resisting arrest.

Local 10 News later learned that Horton had a previous interaction with law enforcement here in South Florida just a week before the shooting.

On Aug. 8, a Golden Beach police officer pulled over Horton just after 4:45 a.m. as he was driving northbound on the 300 block of Golden Beach Drive. The officer citing Horton for having an expired tag, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.