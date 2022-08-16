Miami-Dade police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting in Miami

MIAMI – An officer with the Miami-Dade County Police Department was shot on Monday night in Miami.

Local 10 News has learned that the officer is with MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail.

The suspect who opened fire was shot and killed by police, according to Local 10 News sources.

Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney arrived to a scene near the intersection of Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue where armed officers were observed surrounding a vehicle.

The suspect that was inside that vehicle managed to get away from police.

Shortly after that, ten blocks away at Northwest 62nd Street and 7th Avenue, the vehicle was involved in a multi-car crash, after which shots were fired.

Authorities briefly shut down I-95 in order to rush the injured RID officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Dozens of police officers almost immediately began gathering at the hospital in a showing of support for their injured colleague.

Police have yet to provide any official information on the officer, the suspect or the incident that led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.