Man arrested for setting Hialeah property on fire after being evicted

Hialeah – On Wednesday morning, Bret Berlant was arrested after setting a property on fire after being evicted.

On Jun 15, a fire was reported at 6045 W 10th Ave., in Hialeah. After paramedics arrived at the scene, officers conducted a search of the area through video surveillance.

The video surveillance depicted a male and female riding up to the property and fleeing shortly afterwards where smoke could be seen coming from the property and vehicles nearby.

Berlant and roommate Jennifer Thompson were evicted back in June for not paying the rent, according to their former landlord Flyer.

According to Flyer, Thompson had said that she would “burn down the home if she was evicted.”

Berlant was spotted by a U.S. Fire Marshall and later taken in by the Hialeah Police Department.

Officials are still searching for Thompson’s whereabouts.

According to his arrest report, Berlant is being charged with First Degree Arson.

His bond is set for $10,000.