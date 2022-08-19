2 pulled from water after Florida Keys plane crash

MARATHON, Fla. – A small plane crashed into the water on the Gulf side of Marathon Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 4:51 p.m., agency spokesperson Adam Linhardt said. A photo released by the agency shows the plane upside down in the water.

Linhardt says good Samaritans picked up two people who were on board. They weren’t seriously hurt, he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident and the sheriff’s office has notified the Federal Aviation Administration, Linhardt said.