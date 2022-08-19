88º

LIVE

Local News

Feds: 6 Cuban migrants found locked in van in Opa-locka

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Opa-locka, Miami-Dade County, Crime, Cuba, Immigration
Van stopped by U.S. Border Patrol in Opa-locka (@USBPChiefMIP)

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Federal agents discovered six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a cargo van by smugglers following a traffic stop Thursday, according to a U.S. Border Patrol official.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that agents encountered the migrants after stopping the white GMC Savana van in Opa-locka.

Agents arrested the suspected smuggler, he said.

Homeland Security Investigations agents are leading the case.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email