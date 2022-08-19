Feds: 6 Cuban migrants found locked in van in Opa-locka

Van stopped by U.S. Border Patrol in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Federal agents discovered six Cuban migrants locked in the back of a cargo van by smugglers following a traffic stop Thursday, according to a U.S. Border Patrol official.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that agents encountered the migrants after stopping the white GMC Savana van in Opa-locka.

Agents arrested the suspected smuggler, he said.

Homeland Security Investigations agents are leading the case.