27 Cuban migrants in custody after 2 landings in Keys, official says

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents took more than two dozen Cuban migrants into custody following two separate landings in the Florida Keys Saturday, a U.S. Border Patrol official said.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that agents took 27 migrants into custody after their vessels made landfall at Long Key and the Marquesas Keys.

Slosar said that none of the migrants were injured.

The landings, which require an often-treacherous and sometimes deadly voyage across the Straits of Florida, come amid a mass exodus from the economically-distressed island.

On Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard returned more than 200 migrants intercepted at sea to the island. They’ve intercepted more than 4,000 Cubans at sea over the current fiscal year.