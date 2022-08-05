2 dead, 5 missing after rescue at sea off Florida Keys

Crews from multiple rescue agencies rescued eight people and found two bodies in the water in the lower Florida Keys.

According to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard around 1:30 p.m. Friday, crews responded to “multiple reports of people in the water.” A spokesperson for the agency said the search area is south and west of Sugarloaf Key.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the agency tweeted that crews were still searching for five missing people.

Local 10 News learned that the people rescued were Cuban migrants and in U.S. Border Patrol Custody. Sources said at least one suspected migrant vessel had overturned in the water.

“Please be safe while transiting the area and give rescue crews space,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

Agencies responding included the Coast Guard, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection Air and Marine Operations.

This comes as a surge of Cuban migrants made landfall on the Florida Keys over the last week. U.S. Border Patrol reported more than 130 migrants had been apprehended along the island chain in the last two days.