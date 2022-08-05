84º

Sheriff: Avoid U.S. 1 between Florida City and Key Largo due to fatal crash

Avoid ‘18-Mile Stretch,’ sheriff says

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

(Ron Wheeler, RAW Photos Plus/Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Officials urged drivers to avoid the “18-Mile Stretch” of U.S. 1 between Florida City and Key Largo due to a fatal crash Friday afternoon.

At 4:33 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the highway was “fully closed” due to the crash, which happened near mile marker 126 on Key Largo.

Deputies encouraged drivers to avoid the stretch for “the next few hours,” if possible.

Northbound traffic reopened just after 5 p.m. Friday, the agency tweeted, however, southbound traffic remained closed.

No other information was immediately available.

