Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake

Police officers were investigating a boy's drowning on Friday night in Coconut Creek.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said.

Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident saved the boy’s life at first, but later announced the tragedy.

“The death investigation is ongoing,” Leamon wrote on Twitter.

Police officers responded to a boy's drowning on Friday in Coconut Creek. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Advenir at Cocoplum community, at 4142 Cocoplum Cir., near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.

Leamon said they found the resident performing CPR on the boy and took over while rushing him to Broward Health Coral Springs.

The backyards of nearly two dozen townhomes at the Advenir face the community’s lake.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

