Opening statements to begin for defense in Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Opening statements begin Monday for the defense in the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing trial.

Last week, Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled that two high profile defense witnesses must answer prosecutors’ questions.

Nikolas Cruz’s brother, Zachary Cruz, and Zachary Cruz’s roommate, Richard Moore, didn’t believe some of the questions asked from them by prosecutors were appropriate. But the judge overseeing the Parkland shooter’s trial disagreed.

Zachary Cruz and Moore’s motion stated, “The majority of the information the State seeks, touches intimately on the home, marital, and family life of the Deponents. The information further is tied to perceived political activities, political views, and membership or participation in certain protest movements and activist groups.”

Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard spoke on their behalf last Thursday and brought up Zachary Cruz’s 2018 arrest for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas a month after the shooting before telling Scherer: “We feel like this is continued harassment by Broward County and we feel like it is tantamount to witness tampering.”

Scherer: “You are saying that there is continued harassment that would warrant the Florida Department of Law Enforcement getting involved?

Matheny-Willard: “Absolutely”

Scherer: “That is a big accusation, which if you feel that is the case then you, ma’am, by all means, should be contacting the police yourself.”

Scherer ruled that Zachary Cruz and Moore will answer all questions in the deposition despite Matheny-Willard’s argument against some of the queries.