Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial: Defense team’s witnesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The defense team that is working to save the Parkland school shooter’s life started to call witnesses after Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill delivered her opening statement on Aug. 22.
The prosecution team rested their case on Aug. 4, after calling 91 witnesses in 12 days, including the 17 injured on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is presiding over the case.
Aug. 22
- Carolyn Deakins: A friend of Brenda Woodard, Cruz’s biological mother. Read more here >
- Danielle Woodard: Cruz’s biological sister and a convicted felon who is awaiting trial in Miami-Dade County for a 2020 aggravated battery, robbery, and carjacking case.
- Susan Hendler-Lubar: She met Cruz while working in exceptional student education. She worked at the Broward Children’s Center.