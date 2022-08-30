WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s ex-counselor says he ripped apart faucet, required escort

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to more of the defense’s witnesses during his trial’s death penalty phase who discussed his behavioral problems as a child on Tuesday in Broward County court.

Susan Skolly-Danziger, a pharmacist with expertise in forensic toxicology, also testified. The expert witness said she billed $200 hourly to review records of Cruz’s birth and mental health treatment as a child and as an adult.

Skolly-Danziger said there was a record of a “potentially positive” test that Brenda Woodard underwent on Aug. 8, 1998, while pregnant with Nikolas Cruz, and then raised that alcohol is considered a neurotoxin that can affect the fetus.

Susan Skolly-Danziger, a pharmacist with expertise in forensic toxicology, testified as an expert witness on Tuesday in Broward County court. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis and Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus also questioned Jessica Clark Flournoy, an exceptional student education counselor who met Cruz at Westglades Middle School when he was in sixth and seventh grade.

Clark Flournoy said Cruz was consumed with wanting people to like him and staying ahead of his brother. She said after misbehaving he required an escort to go from class to class. She read a report that Cruz was in the PROMISE program after he ripped apart a bathroom faucet.

“He struggled academically ... I think overtime his behavior worsened,” Clark Flournoy said later adding that Cruz had told her he wanted to go to another school and he couldn’t understand why he was still at Westglades Middle in 2013.

Jessica Clark Flournoy, an exceptional student education counselor, said she met Nikolas Cruz when he was a student at Westglades Middle School in Parkland. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Marcus said a behavioral therapist had to sit with Cruz for four classes and a teacher reported being afraid of him. He also included reports about Cruz showing up to class in a Spiderman costume, fixating on death and violence in class, and insulting students.

Marcus also cited a 2013 report about Cruz saying that “If his ship is going to sink he rather go down with the ship being known for something” and compared this statement to the video he recorded of himself three days before the shooting.

Curtis said records show that a teacher felt her “cries for help” about Cruz’s behavior were ignored. Curtis also said Cruz was later transferred from Westglades Middle in Parkland to Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach.

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill delivered her opening statement on Aug. 22 to attribute the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre in Parkland to Cruz being “damaged.” Curtis and McNeill have been sharing photos of his childhood ever since.

A family friend shows a picture of the late Lynda Cruz kissing Nikolas Cruz. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Attorney Robin Bresky, who is not involved in the case, but has been following it on Local 10 News, said the defense was trying to “humanize” Cruz and “make him as sympathetic as possible.”

The defense has presented 16 witnesses in six days, including Cruz’s biological half-sister and a recovering addict who was arrested with his biological mother for cocaine possession when she was pregnant with Cruz. The defense also called two psychiatrists and a clinical psychologist who treated Cruz for ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.

During cross-examination, prosecutors sought to establish that Cruz’s mental health disorders and developmental delays were not “severe enough” to explain why at 19 he walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building with a loaded AR-15 to kill.

Defense attorneys introduced this photo of the Cruz family into evidence on Aug. 23. Lynda and Roger pose with their adoptive sons, Nikolas and Zachary. (For The Washington Post)

On Monday, the jurors heard the testimony of family friend Finai Browd, a speech and language pathologist who assessed Cruz in jail, and a teacher. The three testified Cruz had behavioral problems and difficulty learning.

Browd said she met Lynda Cruz, the shooter’s adoptive mother, while they worked together in New York and Cruz had about four miscarriages. She said they remained friends when they both moved to Florida and drifted apart in 2010.

Nikolas Cruz, who was troubled, engaged in “inappropriate touching with my daughter,” Browd said by way of a July 14 deposition recorded on Zoom that jurors viewed on Monday and Tuesday. She added that Cruz tried to watch her daughter while she was showering.

Several defense witnesses said Nikolas Cruz had difficulty managing his behavior at home and in school.

In October, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

The prosecutors who are seeking the death penalty for Cruz rested their case on Aug. 4, after calling 91 witnesses in 12 days, including the 17 survivors injured and the loved ones of the 17 killed who read victim impact statements. The defense team has over 80 witnesses, according to McNeill.

The defense needs only one of the 12 jurors to oppose the death sentence. Without a unanimous jury vote, Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the court was in recess until 2:45 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon.

LEGAL TERMS: Aggravating or mitigating factors or circumstances

Aggravating: Increases the severity or culpability of a criminal act and leads to harsher punishment. The prosecution team that is seeking the death penalty focuses on evidence to support this.

Mitigating: Lessens the severity or culpability of a criminal act. The defense team that is working to save Cruz’s life is presenting evidence to support this.

“It’s a little less of a burden to prove the mitigating factors than the aggravating factors,” Bresky said later adding fetal alcohol syndrome is a mitigating factor.

Source: Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

