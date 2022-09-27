Parkland school shooter’s case: Prosecution’s rebuttal witnesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The prosecutors seeking the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter started their rebuttal on Sept. 27 in Broward County court.

While the defense focused on an expert’s diagnosis related to fetal alcohol exposure, the prosecution focused on another expert’s diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder.

Here is the list of witnesses:

Sept. 27

Oct. 3

Scott continues his testimony. He said Cruz’s record at school, from preschool until before the crime, and at his job at the Dollar Tree store shows he had an “ability to control the behavior when he wanted to.” He also said planned premeditated acts of aggression are characteristic of anti-social personality disorder.

Interactive graphic