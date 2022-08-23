85º

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s defense to continue calling witnesses

Court was in recess until 9 a.m., judge to welcome jurors soon

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who is presiding over the Parkland school shooter’s death penalty phase, said the court was in recess until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. She is dealing with some delays.

Prosecutors rested their case on Aug. 4, after calling 91 witnesses in 12 days, including the 17 injured on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On Monday, Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill delivered her opening statement and she and her team called the first three witnesses: Carolyn Deakins, Danielle Woodard, and Susan Hendler-Lubar.

Deakins and Woodard said they witnessed Cruz’s biological mother, Brenda Woodard, using cigarettes, drugs, and alcohol while pregnant with Cruz. Hendler-Lubar, a special education teacher, said Cruz had developmental delays, language impairments, and violent animal fantasy behavior during pre-school.

“His brain was irretrievably broken to no fault of his own,” McNeill said during her opening statement.

Records show Cruz’s drawings about violence while at Broward County jail were disturbing enough that deputies decided to place him on a suicide watch in May.

The defense needs only one of the 12 jurors to oppose the death sentence, so Cruz is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in October.

This is a developing story.

