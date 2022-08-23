New Animal Care Certificate Program offered to people with disabilities

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Arc Educates, a social enterprise of the non-profit Arc Broward, is currently recruiting students for their newly launched and accredited Animal Care Certificate Program.

The 15-week program, scheduled to begin Sep. 26, will train individuals with disabilities and those with other barriers to employment to provide care that promotes and maintains the well-being of animals.

Courses include animal care basics, animal first aid and safety and animal behavior. The Animal Care Certificate Program has received interim accreditation approval from the Accrediting Council on Continuing Education and Training and is licensed by the Florida Department of Education Commission for Independent Education.

Animal lover and Arc Broward COO, Julie Price, came up with the idea to launch the animal care program. She noticed a gap in educational opportunities in the field and ongoing interest from the individuals the organization serves.

“This program will give our students the tools and hands-on training to potentially gain employment at a pet groomer, veterinary clinic, doggy day care, animal shelter and other similar places,” she said.

The Animal Care program is coupled with an externship at the local non-profit, no-kill animal shelter Abandoned Pet Rescue.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Arc Broward to support this important educational initiative,” said Kara Starzyk, shelter manager. “Abandoned Pet Rescue hopes that students enrolled in this hands-on training will develop technical skills for future job opportunities and gain a deeper understanding and compassion for pets in need.”

Arc Educates operates three additional accredited programs in entry-level Culinary Arts, Material Handling and Human Services.

For more information or to enroll, please visit www.arcbrowardlearning.com.