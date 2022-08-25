Family of teen killed in wrong-way crash finding peace in his artwork

A family is in saddened shock after their loved on was killed in a tragic wrong-way crash.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A family is in saddened shock after their loved one was killed in last weekend’s tragic wrong-way accident on the Palmetto Expressway.

Five young adults died in that crash, and the driver police says is responsible has been charged.

The family, still grieving, has surrounded themselves with the artwork now left behind by 18-year-old Giancarlo Arias.

“I’m his mom. For me, it’s my great artist, my love, my son, my everything,” said Patty Esquetini, Giancarlo’s mother.

His mother and sister are finding peace behind his sudden passing thanks to his passion of being an aspiring artist.

Giancarlo was even accepted into New York University’s art program and was supposed to leave for college on Thursday.

“He didn’t learn in any class, he learned by himself,” his sister Briana Arias said.

“It’s really hard to see for us, we really tied to keep strong and understand the situation, and we see all the future is gone,” said Esquetini.

A night that was supposed to be a going away celebration for Giancarlo turned into a nightmare for five families.

The violent crash was caused, police say, by a driver who was going the wrong way on the Palmetto Expressway, slamming head-on into the victim’s vehicle.

“I was supposed to be going with them,” said Brenda Marie, a friend of the victim’s. “i was supposed to be driving and at the last minute I had to change plans.”

The artwork is providing some comfort, especially the two Giancarlo showed his family a week before the crash.