5 dead after wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway

FHP on scene, investigating crash Saturday morning

Elsa Bolt, Executive Producer

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – 5 people are dead after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue.

We know two cars were involved.

Marc Chavers, the Division Chief for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, says 5 people in one vehicle did not survive.

Crews used the ‘jaws of life’ to get a driver out of the other car. That person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

