Video shows 2 carjackers quickly ambushing a man before stealing BMW in Broward

Surveillance video shows when two carjackers attacked a man as he was getting into his white BMW sports utility vehicle in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Gene Shendov was walking to his parked white BMW sports utility vehicle on Friday morning when two carjackers came out of nowhere in his quiet Broward County neighborhood.

His neighbor’s Ring surveillance video shows the two thieves were in another car when Shendov left his home and walked towards his SUV. He noticed them too.

“I thought they wanted to ask me a question.”

Shendov cried out for help over and over after he fell down on the road just in front of his home at North 36 Place near 34 Avenue in Hollywood’s Emerald Hills area.

“It was like ‘BOOM’!” Shendov said later adding, “I hit them. They hit me.”

The vicious pair attacked him to get the SUV’s key fob out of his hands. They dragged him on the pavement. After one of them got a hold of the key fob, the duo took off with his SUV.

Shendov said he had a bloody arm and scraped knees, but he is glad they didn’t run him over because he was able to get back on his feet. He said he really needs his car and he and his neighbors are now concerned for their safety.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

