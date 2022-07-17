Man shot during Miami-Dade carjacking in critical condition, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened along the 8700 block of Northwest 34th Avenue.

Police hurried to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot in the neck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue quickly responded and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to police, their initial investigation revealed the shooting was a result of an armed carjacking.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau took over the investigation.

Officers have not revealed any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.