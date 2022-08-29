84º

Broward judge has stern words for teens accused in crime spree, deadly crash

‘You’re lucky (the victims) didn’t wake up and shoot you’

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County judge had stern words for two teenaged boys accused of stealing at least three vehicles and leading police on a chase that ended in a woman’s death over the weekend, as the two appeared in juvenile court Monday.

A 15-year-old boy, the driver, and a 13-year-old boy, his passenger, are accused of a crime spree that began in Fort Lauderdale and ended with a woman losing her life after they crashed into her with a stolen Mercedes-Benz in Oakland Park. Six people in total were hurt Sunday morning.

The fatal crash happened at Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest Ninth Avenue.

“You are 13 charged with breaking into somebody’s house while they’re sleeping?” the judge asked.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, while Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the initial crimes, which happened in the middle of the night.

“You’re lucky (the victims) didn’t wake up and shoot you,” the judge said.

The two teens have been charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding a crash involving death.

Those charges add to the 26 felony and 12 misdemeanor charges the 13-year-old has on his record.

