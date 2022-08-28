Juvenile suspects fleeing police in stolen car cause deadly Oakland Park crash

A deadly crash is under investigation in Broward County.

It happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday along West Oakland Park Boulevard and NW Ninth Avenue.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Mercedes Drive in reference to an occupied burglary at a home. This was at least an hour before the crash.

Investigation by responding officers revealed that three vehicles had been stolen, police said.

One of the stolen vehicles, a white Mercedes sedan, was located by FLPD officers just before 5 a.m. along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard and a brief chase ensued, according to authorities.

The chase ended with a multi-vehicle crash. Six people were rushed to a nearby hospital, with two women and one man listed as trauma alerts.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, a woman injured in the crash was pronounced dead at the hospital. A total of six people were hurt in the crash.

The brother of one of the victims was at the scene and told Local 10 News his sister was pregnant.

“I worry about her because she’s pregnant, she having a baby next week,” said Edras Lopez Esteban. “I don’t know if she’s okay or not.”

Two suspects who police said were juveniles fled from the crash scene but were later located and taken into custody.

“I heard the crash,” said witness Gary Striggles. “The police were already right there and over there, and the dude jumped out and tried to run and he made it right there.”

The suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment.

BSO’s traffic homicide unit is investigating as the crash happened in their jurisdiction.