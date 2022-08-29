Newly appointed Broward School Board members prepare to take seats

A man running for the Broward School Board is using the suspension of four current members to advocate for his candidacy.

It comes as the four replacement members prepare to be sworn in.

While the suspension of Broward School Board members is still fresh in the minds of Broward voters, school board candidate Allen Zeman brought supporters to claim he’s the better choice for District 8 right now.

In the primary, Zeman got close to 30 percent of the vote, which is about 1600 votes less than Donna Korn.

Since no candidate received over 50 percent of the votes, they’re now in a runoff.

“She’s betting on apathy and ignorance that in three months most voters will forget what she’s done,” said Zeman.

Korn is now battling a political fallout after she and three other sitting school board members were suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We need to restore local control of our school board and not have a school board controlled by Ron DeSantis,” Zeman said. “Enough is enough.”

The governor is following the recommendations of a grand jury report that accused school board members of incompetence and neglect of duty over the SMART bond program, a multimillion dollar construction project financed by Broward County voters.

The grand jury was announced a year after the tragedy at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed and 17 wounded.

The focus was school security, but that shifted to mismanagement and corruption.

The governor has not said if he plans to remove Korn if she is re-elected.

“I think the governor will stay true to what he did in the past, which was to let the voter’s voices be heard,” she said.

Korn defended her time on the school board, arguing the grand jury report is a political document with a predetermined conclusion.

“It had a focus, it had an end game and it basically got to that point,” she said.

Monday, DeSantis’ newly appointed school board members prepared to take their seats.

Kevin Tynan, who will be representing Korn’s district, said he wants to focus on budget and construction.

“It’s a short time, but there is some very important work that needs to be done,” said Tynan. “I’m probably more interested in the financial side of the house and good governance.”

The new members will be sworn in during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.