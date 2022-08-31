Bold jewelry theft in Downtown Miami caught on surveillance video

A trio of brazen thieves were caught on camera as they pulled off a big jewelry heist in Miami-Dade County.

The crime happened on Monday, Aug. 22 in the overnight hours at a small factory that refines and repairs gold items on Northeast 1st Street in Downtown Miami.

Surveillance video shows the men wearing masks as they use tools to force their way into the business that was closed at the time.

Those crooks left behind a big mess, but they managed to cut through the side of a safe to get to the bulk of the goods.

The owner believes he’s out of at least $300,000 in stolen gold.

“Watches, Rolexes, Cartier, diamond chains, bracelet chains, charm chains,” said Ashley Jewelry owner Jorge Fernandez. “This is not easy work, this is hard work, what we do every day. So at this point, yes, I feel so bad.”

Downtown Miami jewelry heist suspect (WPLG)

Cameras got a clear look at one of the suspects after he briefly removed his face mask.

Anyone with information on the heist or who thinks they recognize any of the suspects is urged to call Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.