Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale

Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft.

According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County.

Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office assisted with apprehending the suspects, using both aviation and K9 assets, according to BSO.

Deputies waited for authorities from Collier County to come and take the suspects into their custody.