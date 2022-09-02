Arrest warrant issued for father accused of illegally taking 6-year-old son with autism

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a South Florida father.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a South Florida father.

Police say 45-year-old Jorge Morales illegally took his 6-year-old son over the weekend.

That little boy, Jojo Morales, has not been seen since Saturday.

His mother says when she went to go pick him up at Morales’ home in southwest Miami-Dade, the two were gone.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Jojo.

Local 10 has learned that Jojo’s parents have been in a contentious custody battle since they split three years ago.

Morales drives a 2006 Ford Expedition with the license plate CSI-U53.

Authorities urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Jojo, or has any information on the child’s whereabouts, to call Miami-Dade police at 305-596-8176 or the FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.

