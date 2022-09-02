1 injured during boat fire in Aventura, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. – One person was injured during a boat fire on Friday evening in Aventura, according to the Aventura Police Department.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a boat fire in the area near 1520 Island Blvd.
The MDFR active calls log showed dispatch sent 20 units shortly after 7:20 p.m.
From his window, Darrel Price said he could see dark smoke billowing on Friday across the Maule Lake.
Another Aventura resident near the Admirals Port Condominium also saw the menacing dark smoke.
This is a developing story.
Related social media
#AventuraPolice is on the scene of a large boat fire. The fire has been contained by @MiamiDadeFire So far we have 1 person who was transported & is being treated for injuries. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/15lENi4WwE— Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) September 3, 2022