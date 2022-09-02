Miami-Dade seventh grader arrested in connection with school shooting threat

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a school shooting threat, authorities said.

The boy, who is in the seventh grade, attends Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead, which was placed on lockdown for hours Thursday after the threat was made.

The boy faces a charge of disruption of a school function.

According to his arrest report, the threat alleged that a shooting would take place during the third lunch period at the school at 2325 SE 28th Ave.

According to Homestead police, officers went classroom to classroom Thursday, making sure there were no weapons on campus, as a large crowd of parents gathered outside.

Homestead police confirmed that no weapon was found.

“Making a threat in itself is against the law,” said Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales. “Bringing a weapon is against the law. You will be arrested.”

Administrators sent emails to parents about the lockdown, and police were seen updating parents as they waited outside before the lock down was lifted.

“We don’t know what’s false, pranks or whatnot, but we don’t take them lightly,” Morales said.

Local 10 News learned authorities executed a search warrant at the student’s home Thursday night.

It’s unclear whether the student will be expelled from the school.