Person stabbed in Hollywood, suspect in police custody

Hollywood, FLA – Hollywood police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized.

Our cameras were there as officers dug for clues Saturday evening near the Jubilee Center of South Broward located at 2020 Scott Street.

A viewer shared her concerns with Local 10 News off camera, telling us that this area is notorious for crime.

Investigators have confirmed that one person was stabbed and taken to a hospital where they are stable.

A source has confirmed that the suspect is in police custody.