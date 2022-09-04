84º

Person stabbed in Hollywood, suspect in police custody

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Yarden Ben-David , News Producer

A person stabbed in Hollywood. Victim hospitalized in stable condition.

Hollywood, FLA – Hollywood police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized.

Our cameras were there as officers dug for clues Saturday evening near the Jubilee Center of South Broward located at 2020 Scott Street.

A viewer shared her concerns with Local 10 News off camera, telling us that this area is notorious for crime.

Investigators have confirmed that one person was stabbed and taken to a hospital where they are stable.

A source has confirmed that the suspect is in police custody.

About the Authors:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

Yarden Ben-David has been a news producer at Local 10 News since March of 2021.

