Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter.

A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the driver of the 2014 Infiniti hit and dragged her for several feet on Saturday night in a parking lot in Pembroke Pines.

A detective said the driver of the 2014 Infiniti didn’t see the teenage girl, but he stopped as soon as he saw the commotion to help her at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

The driver waited for Pembroke Pines police officers to arrive. Detectives also responded at about 9:30 p.m., to the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 movie theater, at 12085 Pines Blvd., where the teenage girl ran out.

The movie theater turned into chaos after a group of teenagers engaged in a fight and there were false reports of a shooting.

Detectives were asking anyone with information or videos about the case to call 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Last night our agency investigated a traffic crash at AMC movie theater (12085 Pines Blvd) where a car struck a pedestrian who was laying in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported for medical treatment.

Anyone with information or video evidence is asked to call 954-431-2200. pic.twitter.com/gzD80jF8H1 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 4, 2022

Officers are on scene at Round 1 at the Pembroke Lakes Mall investigating a disturbance. Our prelim. investigation indicates that a fight occurred between juveniles. This incident is isolated & does not involve any weapons. There are no safety concerns for the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/J4LNGqsxqG — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 4, 2022

