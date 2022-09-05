88º

Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter.

A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the driver of the 2014 Infiniti hit and dragged her for several feet on Saturday night in a parking lot in Pembroke Pines.

A detective said the driver of the 2014 Infiniti didn’t see the teenage girl, but he stopped as soon as he saw the commotion to help her at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

The driver waited for Pembroke Pines police officers to arrive. Detectives also responded at about 9:30 p.m., to the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 movie theater, at 12085 Pines Blvd., where the teenage girl ran out.

The movie theater turned into chaos after a group of teenagers engaged in a fight and there were false reports of a shooting.

Detectives were asking anyone with information or videos about the case to call 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

