Pedestrian run over outside Pembroke Pines movie theater

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A shocking scene was caught on camera Saturday night in Pembroke Pines.

Onlookers observed a driver run over a pedestrian after she fell in the parking lot of the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 movie theater.

Police say people were running out of the theater located at 12085 Pines Boulevard after hearing reports of an active shooter.

Authorities said it turned out to be a group of juveniles arguing without any weapons.

With all of the commotion going on, police said the driver of a 2014 Infiniti said he was unaware of the pedestrian on the ground.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators as the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities have not said whether that driver is facing any charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pembroke Pines police.