Detectives conduct death investigation at public school in Miami-Dade

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are conducting a death investigation on Tuesday at a Miami-Dade County public school in the Gladeview neighborhood near North Miami Beach.

Police officers responded to the school at 15640 NE 8 Ave., and closed off the physical education area, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Jackie Calzadilla, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said the body of “an unknown adult male” was in the outdoor physical education area of the school.

Police officers were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.

