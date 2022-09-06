Fort Lauderdale porch pirate swipes package while masquerading as car washer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A porch pirate was caught on camera taking a package from a Fort Lauderdale home.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Rio Vista residential community.
The homeowner told Local 10 News the man seen in the video was going door-to-door offering to wash cars.
Instead, he took a package that was left at the front door.
Surveillance video appears to show the man pick up the package, then place it in a bucket below the camera’s scope before walking away.
Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the man is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
The full surveillance video can be seen below: