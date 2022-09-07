Woman named Tupac Shakur accused of Hialeah attack, in court on anniversary of rapper’s shooting

HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur faced a Miami-Dade judge Wednesday morning after police accused her of attacking a man with a baseball bat while he sat on a bench outside of a hospital.

Wednesday also happened to be the 26th anniversary of the shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Amaru Shakur.

Tupac Shakur, the rapper, was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 and died six days later. Authorities never arrested a suspect in his death.

Tupac Shakur, the accused South Florida criminal, was arrested Tuesday evening by Hialeah police.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 34-year-old woman hit the victim “several times” with the bat while he sat outside Hialeah Hospital at 651 E. 25th Street at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man sustained injuries to the right side of his face, his upper lip, right forearm, right hand and right leg after the attack, police wrote.

According to the report, the man took Shakur’s bat away and ran inside the hospital. Police said she then went inside and claimed she was the one being attacked with a bat.

Ad

The victim said he knew Shakur and recognized her from “several incidents” at Hialeah Hospital and said she is a homeless woman who sleeps near the hospital. He refused treatment from fire rescue crews and refused to go to the hospital, police wrote.

Police said after reviewing CCTV footage, they located Shakur near East Third Avenue and 33rd Street and arrested her.

Shakur reportedly told officers that she was “investigating (an) incident that occurred at the library in downtown.”

Shakur was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She faces a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, a first-degree felony.