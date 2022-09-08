Woman with dementia reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 85-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to police, Flossie Watkins was last seen Wednesday in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a red bandana, and flower dress with a green shirt on top.

Police said Watkins suffers from dementia.

Watkins is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has gray hair & black eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.