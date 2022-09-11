Several vehicles catch fire outside Hard Rock Stadium during Miami Dolphins game

Fire units responded to the parking lot outside Hard Rock Stadium after multiple vehicles caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

The smoke could be seen from inside the stadium during the first half of the Miami Dolphins season opening game against the New England Patriots.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire but have indicated it was accidental.

It happened in a parking lot on the east side of the stadium.

WATCH: Footage of firefighters battling flames in Hard Rock Stadium parking lot:

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said exactly how many vehicles were damaged by the fire.

A Hard Rock Stadium spokesperson released a statement regarding the fire, which read:

“Around 1 pm, a vehicle fire began in a remote Hard Rock Stadium parking lot. Several vehicles were affected. Miami Dade Police Department and Miami Dade Fire Rescue were on the scene. The fire has been extinguished and is being investigated by Fire Rescue. No injuries have been reported and there is no current threat to the stadium.”

Hard Rock Stadium vehicle fire (WPLG)