House fire under investigation in northwest Miami-Dade

Yarden Ben-David , News Producer

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade Sunday night.

Local 10′s cameras spotted crews working to put out the flames at the home located at 16998 NW 48th Court.

First responders tell Local 10 News the fire erupted shortly before 8 p.m.

Crews were quickly able to put out the blaze.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was transported to the hospital for treatment, but the victim is not being considered a burn patient.

It’s still unclear if the person who was transported was from the home or was a neighbor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Yarden Ben-David has been a news producer at Local 10 News since March of 2021.

