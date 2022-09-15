Driver arrested, 2 passengers at large after vehicle pursuit through Miami-Dade, Broward

Police have arrested at least 1 suspect after a pursuit from Miami-Dade into Broward County ended in Lauderhill early Thursday evening.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested at least one suspect after a pursuit from Miami-Dade into Broward County ended in Lauderhill early Thursday evening.

Officers say two other suspects are still at large.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police officers located the white Honda Civic while traveling north on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade County near Bird Road. The car had been reported stolen, authorities said, and it was flagged as a felony vehicle known to have been used in other property crimes.

The vehicle took off when MDPD officers attempted to pull it over, leading to the pursuit. Shortly after, FHP said it became the primary agency in the pursuit as it approached State Road 836.

The driver was seen weaving in and out of emergency lanes, speeding on Florida’s Turnpike heading northbound.

The vehicle then exited onto Sunrise Boulevard and went to State Road 7.

Soon after, three suspects bailed out of the vehicle at the Lauderhill Point Apartments.

Troopers said the suspect taken into custody was the driver of that stolen vehicle. They are still searching for the two passengers.

Officers detained a suspect after a chase Wednesday on Florida Turnpike. (SKY 10) (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Reported stolen vehicle driving on wrong side of the Turnpike in high-speed police chase. (SKY 10) (WPLG)

Interactive map

Stay with Local 10 News and Local 10.com for updates.