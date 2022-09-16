Family of shooting victim distraught at judge’s sentencing decision for suspect

Emotions were running high in a Miami courthouse on Thursday as a family learned how much time their loved one’s killer would be spending behind bars.

MIAMI – Emotions were running high in a Miami courthouse on Thursday as a family learned how much time their loved one’s killer would be spending behind bars.

The suspect had confessed to accidentally shooting a 17-year-old girl in the head.

The victim’s family was visibly pained by a judge’s ruling.

The teen girl’s mother cried out, aiming her comments at the person responsible for her daughter’s death.

“I can’t hear her call me mommy anymore, mom I love you, mom, mom. You took that from me,” she said.

Michael McGowan, now 20 years old, has been convicted as a youthful offender in the shooting death of Gisselle Rengifo.

Michael McGowan, 17, faces a manslaughter charge in connection with an accidental shooting on May 18. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

It happened back in May of 2020 while they were at a house party in Miami.

Rengifo was shot in the head and killed.

McGowan admitted to pulling the trigger, but has always maintained it was an accident.

He was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors argued McGowan’s age is no excuse for his actions.

“The judge had an incredible decision to make, she weighed all the factors,” said defense attorney Jude Faccidomo. “This is a tragedy from the beginning, but it was accidental shooting.”

The young man was sentenced to a year in prison, mitigated to the county boot camp program with 4 years of probation.

The punishment served felt painfully unfair to the victim’s family.

In addition to his sentence, McGowan must also visit high schools to share his story of regret, and talk about what happened when he decided to play with a loaded gun.