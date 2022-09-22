Former NFL player repeatedly called racist slur by Miami business owner

Cell phone cameras captured a racist rant outside a South Florida business in which a man repeatedly used the n-word.

It all happened in March outside Infinity Sports Institute in Miami.

Former NFL player and Virginia Tech alum Jaydon Gayle was called the horrible slur multiple times.

“I was very scared, humiliated,” Gayle said. “I didn’t necessarily know what to do because I’ve never been in a situation like that.”

Gayle told Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo he asked the owner to test the establishment for mold, and instead of addressing the issue, the owner got extremely mad and started yelling racial slurs not only at him, but other people inside the sports studio.

“He ended up just becoming very aggressive,” Gayle explained. “He told an older woman who was in here to go and eat f-ing beans and rice. She’s Spanish.”

Another video shows what led up to the racist slurs. Gayle says the owner walked out of the sports studio with the sample of drywall that was supposed to be tested for mold.

Moments later the owner can be seen getting in a jeep. Someone can be seen trying to calm him down, but he just keeps going as he drives off.

“I definitely am worried about retaliation, I’ve been worried about retaliation whenever I go to my car I don’t necessarily know is he going to do something to me is he coming back,” Gayle said.

Local 10 News reached out to the owner of the business seen in the video.

He said not to call him anymore.

Gayle said there are lawyers involved and he is planning to seek legal action.