83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Fire erupts at building under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami, Coconut Grove, Miami-Dade County
A fire inspector is working to determine the cause of a blaze at a three-story building in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

MIAMI – Miami firefighters extinguished a large fire that erupted early Monday morning at a commercial building that is under construction in Coconut Grove.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the building off Commodore Place.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the flames started in the back of the property, which posed a lot of challenges for firefighters.

“Our firefighters made entry into the structure from the front of the property, but they found challenges because there’s a lot of uneven terrain, a lot of debris inside of there,” Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Two ladder trucks and firefighters on the ground took about an hour to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

This pocket of the Grove is highly trafficked and there are several restaurants and shops in the area.

Officials say if this fire had happened at a different time, the outcome could have looked a lot differently.

“This is challenging to begin with, so if it has been during the day with normal business hours, there would have been a bunch of cars in the street and it would have been more difficult for our trucks to get in and gain access, and you run into potential injuries, as well,” Sanchez said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alex Finnie joined the Local 10 News team in May 2018. South Florida is home! She was raised in Miami and attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school.

email

twitter

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email