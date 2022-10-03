Fire erupts at building under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove

A fire inspector is working to determine the cause of a blaze at a three-story building in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

MIAMI – Miami firefighters extinguished a large fire that erupted early Monday morning at a commercial building that is under construction in Coconut Grove.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the building off Commodore Place.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the flames started in the back of the property, which posed a lot of challenges for firefighters.

“Our firefighters made entry into the structure from the front of the property, but they found challenges because there’s a lot of uneven terrain, a lot of debris inside of there,” Lt. Pete Sanchez said.

Two ladder trucks and firefighters on the ground took about an hour to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

This pocket of the Grove is highly trafficked and there are several restaurants and shops in the area.

Officials say if this fire had happened at a different time, the outcome could have looked a lot differently.

“This is challenging to begin with, so if it has been during the day with normal business hours, there would have been a bunch of cars in the street and it would have been more difficult for our trucks to get in and gain access, and you run into potential injuries, as well,” Sanchez said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.