Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend.

Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.

According to an arrest report, the victim’s father witnessed Bishop kiss his daughter while the ship was at sea Saturday night.

The report states that Bishop declined to speak with police after they took him into custody.

Court records show Bishop submitted a $7,500 bond.