76º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Leisure City
Neighbors say residents were fairly new to area. Investigators say shooter still on the loose.

LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives remained on the scene throughout the day as they investigated a man’s murder that happened early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead.

Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the intersection of Southwest 288 Street and 146 Avenue, west of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Neighbors said the victim, who suffered several gunshot wounds, had moved into the neighborhood about one to two years ago.

Ciria Frías, who said she has lived in the area for about 16 years, said she heard three to four gunshots.

“We just got up to see and we saw the police cars, police and police and police coming up and down,” Frías said.

A tarp covered the man’s body at the doorsteps of the home. Detectives talked to the shooting victim’s relative who reported witnessing a shootout.

A bullet hole could be seen in one of the cars parked in the driveway, the passenger side door of a blue matte-painted Rolls Royce partially ajar.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Watch 9 a.m. report

Detectives are investigating a man’s murder early Friday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead.

Watch noon report

Miami-Dade detectives are investigating an early Friday morning murder. A man died during a shootout in front of his home in Leisure City.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

email

facebook

twitter

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

email

twitter

instagram