Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City

Neighbors say residents were fairly new to area. Investigators say shooter still on the loose.

LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives remained on the scene throughout the day as they investigated a man’s murder that happened early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead.

Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the intersection of Southwest 288 Street and 146 Avenue, west of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Neighbors said the victim, who suffered several gunshot wounds, had moved into the neighborhood about one to two years ago.

Ciria Frías, who said she has lived in the area for about 16 years, said she heard three to four gunshots.

“We just got up to see and we saw the police cars, police and police and police coming up and down,” Frías said.

A tarp covered the man’s body at the doorsteps of the home. Detectives talked to the shooting victim’s relative who reported witnessing a shootout.

A bullet hole could be seen in one of the cars parked in the driveway, the passenger side door of a blue matte-painted Rolls Royce partially ajar.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Watch 9 a.m. report

Detectives are investigating a man’s murder early Friday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead.

Watch noon report