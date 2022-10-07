Sanibel Island woman filmed goodbye videos for family during height of Hurricane Ian

A woman who lives on Sanibel Island thought she was not going to survive as Hurricane Ian tore through the area.

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. – A woman who lives on Sanibel Island thought she was not going to survive as Hurricane Ian tore through the area.

Jennifer O’Neill filmed final goodbyes to her family in heartbreaking videos recorded during the height of the storm.

Fortunately, she survived and is sharing her story.

O’Neill was stranded inside her home as water started to rise.

She started to record what she thought might be her final moments.

She was eventually rescued from the island by boat.

Local 10 News spoke to her about those terrifying moments inside her home.

The Sanibel Causeway was damaged by Hurricane Ian. It’s the only way on and off the island.

Repairs have begun, but the bridge is not expected to be operational until the end of October.

O’Neill is staying with a friend in nearby Cape Coral in the meantime.

She’s been able to go back home a couple times by boat and grab more important personal items.

O’Neill was just one of thousands who were trapped during the storm. Some people climbed onto their roofs as the waters kept rising.

And in so many cases the victims did not make it out alive.