Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday.

First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and a female passenger to be ejected, landing on the highway.

The woman was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and the man was rushed to the same hospital but via ground transportation, per FHP.

Authorities said both sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes remained backed up after the sun came up.