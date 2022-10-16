83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man, woman ejected from motorcycle on Palmetto Expressway

Crash causes backup on Palmetto by Okeechobee Road near Hialeah

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Hialeah
A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused an early morning traffic issue on the Palmetto Expressway Sunday.

First responders rushed to the northbound lanes of the highway by Okeechobee Road, near Hialeah.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a person riding a motorcycle lost control, causing the male driver and a female passenger to be ejected, landing on the highway.

The woman was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital and the man was rushed to the same hospital but via ground transportation, per FHP.

Authorities said both sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes remained backed up after the sun came up.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter