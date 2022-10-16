Man paralyzed following armed robbery & attempted murder

A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder.

Miami-Dade County, FLA – A man is paralyzed from the neck down, according to police, following an armed robbery and attempted murder.

It happened at a business in Miami-Dade county back in August.

In court, surveillance video presented by the prosecution captured two men dressed in black bust into the business, before the victim was shot in the back.

The men were then seen running off, getting back into a car.

“He coded twice last week, his condition is critical his outcome, the prognosis is uncertain.” the prosecutor handling the case told a judge in regards to the victim.

Police named 39-year-old Marie Jeanbar a suspect, even though police said she did not shoot the victim. She is facing an attempted murder and armed robbery charge for her alleged involvement in the crime.

Miami-Dade county detectives say she and the other two suspects cased the business before the shooting.

Police also arrested 25-year-old Xavier Bienaime. He is facing charges of attempted murder and armed robbery as well.

“The State showed me a video of someone reported to be you running with the other person shooting the victim.” A Judge told Bienaime.

Bienaime replied, “That was not me.”

Police have not announced an arrest of a third suspect.