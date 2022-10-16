President Joe Biden coming to South Florida for Charlie Crist campaign event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – President Joe Biden is planning a visit to South Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to a release from the White House.
The purpose of Biden’s visit will be to appear at a reception for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.
The reception will come exactly one week before Election Day.
Crist, a Democrat, previously served as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011, but as a Republican.
He is running against incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Information on where the reception will take place was not immediately released.