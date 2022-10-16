President Joe Biden coming to South Florida for Charlie Crist campaign event

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he stands with former Florida Governor and now Democratic Governor candidate Charlie Crist during a campaign event at Temple Beth Shalom, Century Village Boca Raton on October 13,2014 in Boca Raton, Florida. Crist is facing off against Florida Governor Rick Scott in the November 4, 2014 election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – President Joe Biden is planning a visit to South Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to a release from the White House.

The purpose of Biden’s visit will be to appear at a reception for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

The reception will come exactly one week before Election Day.

Crist, a Democrat, previously served as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011, but as a Republican.

He is running against incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Information on where the reception will take place was not immediately released.