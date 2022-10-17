Small plane crashes into backyard of home in Miramar, killing 2 onboard

A small plane had departed on a test flight before it crashed Monday morning in Miramar, Local 10 has learned.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A small plane crashed Monday morning in the backyard of a home in Miramar, killing the two people who were onboard, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the scene in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive shortly after noon as the plane appeared to have nosedived near the pool of a home.

Local 10 News has since learned that a woman and her 2-year-old child were inside the home at the time, but they were not injured.

Authorities confirmed that the two people onboard the plane died. Their identities have not yet been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the single-engine Aventura II crashed near the North Perry Airport around 11:45 a.m.

According to airport personnel, a mechanic had been working on the small plane Monday, which had departed on a test flight shortly before it crashed.

Power has been shut off in the area as a precaution.

Miramar police and Miramar Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department confirmed that the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

