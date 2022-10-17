What we know about small plane that crashed in Miramar backyard

Local 10 News is learning more about the small plane that crashed into the backyard a Miramar home Monday morning, killing both people aboard.

Officials haven’t identified the victims.

The plane is a single-engine Aventura II, a “kit plane” that enthusiasts build themselves, therefore, it’s classified as an experimental aircraft.

The plane, which took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, is registered to a Sutherland, Virginia man, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

Airport personnel told Local 10 News that a mechanic had been working on the plane Monday, which was on a test flight shortly before it crashed.

Witnesses on the ground said they saw the plane struggling to stay in the air moments before it crashed in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive.

Donovan Russell heard the plane having problems and then saw it fall from the sky.

“I saw the plane coming from that side, it was high and then the motor stopped,” Russell said. “And I see it coming down like this, until it turned just below the house, the engine (started) and the next thing I heard is ‘boom.’”

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it will investigate the crash.

