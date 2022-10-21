Miami judge dismisses first DeSantis voter fraud case

MIAMI – A Florida man had his election fraud charges dismissed on Friday, making him the first of 20 people who Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced had been charged with voter fraud in August.

Robert Lee Wood, 56, who faced one count of making a false affirmation on a voter application, and one count of voting as an unqualified elector, had his charges dismissed after a judge found that the statewide prosecutor’s office does not have jurisdiction over the case.

Wood was facing up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines and fees, for allegedly illegally voting in the 2020 election.

In order for the statewide prosecutor to have jurisdiction, the crimes alleged must have occurred in at least two judicial circuits.

The judge later agreed with the defense’s argument, that the alleged violations, applying to vote and voting while ineligible, only occurred in Miami-Dade County. Thus, the statewide prosecutor was found to not have jurisdiction.

Wood’s attorney, Larry Davis, said that his motion to dismiss on grounds of jurisdiction has been passed to attorneys representing the other election fraud defendants.

“We don’t think there’s proof that they could show that in any way my client knew when he voted or when he registered that he was doing so illegally,” said Davis.

Davis says the state now has to decide whether to appeal or not.

In the second election fraud case in Miami-Dade County, 57-year-old Ronald Miller’s defense attorney, Robert Barrar, brought up the judge’s ruling in Wood’s case in hopes of a second dismissal.

“What we’re suggesting is we do it in the same fashion, with the same facts -- the legal issues are identical,” said Barrar.

Both cases were similar as both defendants, who are former felons, were approached at grocery stores as both men claimed the voter registration volunteers who told them they could sign up were wrong.

The statewide prosecutor’s office got involved in not only these cases, but several other similar ones across Florida.

“We argued that the fact that there were administrative issues in Leon County, that it didn’t give the statewide the two circuits that were necessary,” said Barrar.

Statewide Prosecutor Nick Cox told Local 10 News, “We believe this was an incorrect analysis of jurisdiction and OSP will appeal.”

Both cases will return to court on November 2.