DeSantis announces that 20 people have been charged with election fraud, investigation ongoing

FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Flanked by more than a dozen Broward County Sheriff’s deputies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at the Broward County Courthouse that the state is charging 20 people with election fraud.

Joining DeSantis were Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Peter Antonacci, the newly appointed and first election crimes and security officer, and Mark Glass, acting commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

(Watch the entire press conference below)

“We also have folks that are voting that are illegal aliens,” DeSantis said. He said the 20 people charged with election fraud had criminal records.

“The State of Florida takes elections seriously,” said Moody.

The Office of Election Crimes and Security was launched on July 1. DeSantis said at the press conference that the office was his idea. He said the ones announced on Friday are the first 20 cases of voter fraud to be prosecuted and there will be more to come.

Ad

Antonacci, who was appointed by DeSantis in July as the first Director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security, is a former Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

The director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security is housed within the Florida Department of State.

In March, the Florida House passed a bill that created the new state office dedicated to investigating election crimes. The bill passed the GOP-controlled House along party lines and DeSantis signed it into law.

“This is just the first step,” DeSantis said. “There are going to be foreign nationals. We want the federal government to be working constructively on this and so far that has not been the case. We have an obligation to make sure that U.S. citizens are voting.”

DeSantis addressed rumors that he had come to Fort Lauderdale to take to task Broward County’s Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott. He said that was not the case.

Ad

“All of the supervisors are going to be informed that the 2020 election records are preserved,” said DeSantis. “Everyone will be on notice.”

DeSantis, a Republican, became governor on Jan. 8, 2019. His term ends on Jan. 3, 2023, and he is running for re-election.